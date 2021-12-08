Watch Courtney Barnett perform If I Don’t Hear You Tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Courtney Barnett appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Last night to perform If I Don’t Hear You Tonight – and you can watch it below.

The song, a sort of rumbling, jangle pop internal monologue, is taken from Barnett’s third album, Things Take Time, Take Time, which was released last month.

Throughout the performance the songwriter played her Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar, which Barnett told us was used heavily during the recording of the new album.

“Because of the circumstances, of Covid, I ended up going to Sydney to record this album, from Melbourne, which is like 10-hour drive,” said Barnett. “We found this great studio up there, but all I had with me was my Maton acoustic guitar and the Kurt Cobain Jag. I didn't even have my pedals with me, either.”

“So I just had these two guitars… I didn't really have the security of my normal gear. It was good. I think it pushed me just slightly outside my comfort zone.”

The record has been seen as an evolution for Barnett and has been acclaimed for the untarnished, boldness of its observational writing. In a similar spirit, Barnett even shared the stems from the sessions, allowing fans to play around and mix their own versions of the songs, or isolate tracks to hear the guitars or other layers.

Barnett is due to spend much of the next few months touring the US, including shows in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville. Head to Courtney Barnett’s official site for tickets and information.