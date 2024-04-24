“I wanna say thank you Michael for an unbelievable catalog of music that has changed the history of rock 'n' roll”: Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt play Van Halen hits with ex-VH bassist Michael Anthony

By Janelle Borg
published

Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt’s side-project ,The Coverups, also covered Kiss, Nirvana, and David Bowie this past weekend

The Coverups performing live on stage in 2018
The Coverups performing at The Ivy Room in 2018 (Image credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images)

On April 20, former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony joined Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Mike Dirnt on stage as part of their side project, The Coverups, at Costa Mesa’s Tiki Bar.

In a video recorded by surprised fans, Armstrong is seen saying: “I wanna say thank you Michael for an unbelievable catalog of music that has changed the history of rock 'n' roll.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.