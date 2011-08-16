Cradle of Filth: "Evermore Darkly..." CD/DVD to Be Release in October

British extreme metal band Cradle of Filth have announced the release of a new mini-album and DVD, titled Evermore Darkly..., for later this year. Evermore Darkly... will be released in North America on October 18 via Nuclear Blast Records.

A follow-up to last years' Darkly, Darkly, Venus Aversa, the mini-album will feature new songs along with rarities, such as a remix of "Forgive Me Father" by Anthrax lead guitarist Rob Caggiano and an extended rendition of "Lilith Immaculate."

The DVD portion of the release will feature footage from the band's summer 2011 tour, which was compiled by two filmmakers into a documentary titled You Can't Polish a Turd, But You Can Roll It In Glitter.

On the release, Dani Filth said: "It is a much-loved musical stop-gap between albums, a pleasure treasure trove of wild and wicked wonders primed especially for fans. Something for them to sink their teeth into this Autumn as the Cradle invasion fleet is primed for future contagion."

The band are currently hard at work on a new, "orchestral" project. A sample of which can be heard on Evermore Darkly... with an orchestral reworking on "Summer Dying Fast."