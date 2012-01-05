Creedence Clearwater Revival Reunion? Not Gonna Happen

Back in July, John Fogerty was asked by the Calgary Herald if Creedence Clearwater Revival would reunite.

“Realizing that it doesn’t really kick up a big firestorm of emotion, it kind of suggests that at least if someone started talking I’d sit still long enough to listen,” Fogerty said.

However, Stu Cook, CCR's bassist, says it's simply not happening. As Cook told Uncut Magazine, "Leopards don’t change their spots. This is just an image-polishing exercise by John. My phone certainly hasn’t rung.”

CCR drummer Doug Clifford added, “It might have been a nice idea 20 years ago, but it’s too late.”

Why all the bitterness? In 1996, Fogerty sued Cook and Clifford to keep them from touring under the name Creedence Clearwater Revisited, and the courts ruled in Cook and Clifford’s favor. Fogerty also refused to appear with Cook and Clifford at their induction at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.