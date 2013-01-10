Crosby, Stills & Nash Announce 2013 US Tour

On the heels of their 2012 world tour, Crosby, Stills & Nash will tour in 2013, starting with a series of dates in May in the Southeastern US.

The tour kicks off May 5 at the Hard Rock Live in Orlando, Florida, and concludes at the Hard Rock Casino & Resort in Biloxi, Mississippi, on May 25.

CSN will tour in Europe with dates beginning June 20 at the Junge Garde in Dresden, DE. CSN has announced dates through July 4 and 5 at the Olympia in Paris. More dates will be announced soon. Other destinations include the SAP Arena in Mannheim, DE (June 23), the May Schmeling Halle in Berlin, DE (June 28), Stadpark in Hamburg, DE (June 29), and the Tollwood Festival in Munchen, DE (July 1).

The same players who accompanied CSN in 2012 will be on the road with them in 2013: Todd Caldwell (organ), Shane Fontayne (guitar), Steve DiStanislao (drums), Kevin McCormick (bass) and James Raymond (keyboards).

CSN 2012, a 25-song set presenting CSN's first live performance film in more than 20 years, was released last summer in Blu-ray and DVD/2CD versions.

For more about the band, check out crosbystillsnash.com.

CSN 2013 Tour Dates