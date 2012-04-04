The Cult Announce Headlining North American Tour Dates

The Cult have just announced dates for a headlining North American tour to coincide with the release of their new album, Choice of Weapon. You can get full dates for the trek, which kicks off on May 25 in San Diego, California, below.
"This is going to be a very intense, high-energy tour," said vocalist Ian Astbury. "We are really looking forward to the time we spend on stage connected to our music and our audience. That's our purpose."
Joining the band on the bill will be Against Me! and The Icarus Line.
The Cult will release Choice of Weapon, their first new studio album in five years, on May 22.
The Cult 2012 Tour Dates
- MAY
- 25 San Diego, CA - Humphreys By the Bay
- 26 Las Vegas, NV - M Resort
- 27 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
- 30 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
JUNE
1 Chicago, IL - Congress Theatre
2 Windsor, ON - Great Canadian Beaverfest, Riverfront Festival Plaza
3 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Indoor Stage
5 Boston, MA - House of Blues
7 Buffalo, NY - Erie Canal Harbor Central Wharf
8 New York, NY - Terminal 5
9 Hampton Beach, NH - Ballroom
10 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
12 Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore
13 Norfolk, VA - The Norva
15 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
16 Orlando, FL - House of Blues
17 Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
19 Houston, TX - House of Blues
20 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
22 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre