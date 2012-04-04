The Cult Announce Headlining North American Tour Dates

The Cult have just announced dates for a headlining North American tour to coincide with the release of their new album, Choice of Weapon. You can get full dates for the trek, which kicks off on May 25 in San Diego, California, below.

"This is going to be a very intense, high-energy tour," said vocalist Ian Astbury. "We are really looking forward to the time we spend on stage connected to our music and our audience. That's our purpose."

Joining the band on the bill will be Against Me! and The Icarus Line.

The Cult will release Choice of Weapon, their first new studio album in five years, on May 22.

The Cult 2012 Tour Dates

MAY

25 San Diego, CA - Humphreys By the Bay

26 Las Vegas, NV - M Resort

27 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

30 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

JUNE

1 Chicago, IL - Congress Theatre

2 Windsor, ON - Great Canadian Beaverfest, Riverfront Festival Plaza

3 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Indoor Stage

5 Boston, MA - House of Blues

7 Buffalo, NY - Erie Canal Harbor Central Wharf

8 New York, NY - Terminal 5

9 Hampton Beach, NH - Ballroom

10 Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

12 Washington, D.C. - The Fillmore

13 Norfolk, VA - The Norva

15 Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

16 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

17 Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

19 Houston, TX - House of Blues

20 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

22 Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre