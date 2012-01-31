The Cult Announce New Album Title, Release Date

The Cult have announced Choice of Weapon as the title for their forthcoming new album, which is due out May 22. You can preview a new track from the album, "Lucifer," over at Rolling Stone or download it below from the widget.

"The title of the record reflects the fact that here we are, we have a choice to make right now," frontman Ian Astbury told Rolling Stone. "We can choose different modalities. We can either choose literal weapons, which, many people have picked up weapons in Libya, Egypt, Syria. Or picking up weapons and overtaking systems, physically, by force."

He continues: "In a more metaphorical sense, a weapon can be a camera, a weapon can be a pen, a weapon can be a statement, a verbal statement, a weapon can be an article of clothing. Tantric weapons are symbols they use in tantric rituals, like the dorje, which is an object that the shamanic figure is actually holding. The dorje being representative of a thunderbolt enlightenment, that moment of awakening, where you go, 'Aha!'"

Track Listing:

01. Honey From A Knife

02. Elemental Light

03. For The Animals

04. Life>Death

05. The Wolf

06. Amnesia

07. Lucifer

08. Wilderness Now

09. A Pale Horse

101. This Night In The City Forever