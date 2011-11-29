The Cult Working with Bob Rock on New Studio Album

It looks like the Cult have re-teamed with producer Bob Rock for their upcoming new studio album, their first since 2007's Born Into This. The band are currently finishing up the album for an early 2012 release.

The pairing should come as no surprise given that the band have worked with Rock on three other occasions, most notably on 1989's Sonic Temple and also on their 1994 self-titled effort and 2001's Beyond Good and Evil.

The as-yet-untitled new album will mark the Cult's ninth studio effort.