D’Addario’s new tuner pedal features a countdown timer to keep track of your set length

Continuing its quest to revolutionize pedalboards, D’Addario has followed up last week’s game-changing telescopic XPND ’board design with another neat innovation: a guitar tuner with a built-in countdown timer.

The Chromatic Pedal Tuner+ adds an adjustable onboard timer – a feature often seen on the classiest of Instagram ’boards via a standalone clock pedal or digital timer – as well as a new onboard buffer.

Adjusted in five-minute increments via a separate button, the countdown can be programmed up to two hours, and there’s a five-minute warning indicator to make sure your set doesn’t overrun.

(Image credit: D'Addario)

D’Addario is promising a “high-quality” signal buffer to prevent signal loss, as well as the same full color display and latency-free 32-bit processing as the company’s original Chromatic Pedal Tuner.

It’s worth noting that the buffer isn’t switchable, so if you’re after a true bypass tuner, you’ll want to opt for the aforementioned original.

The Chromatic Pedal Tuner+ is available now for $119. Head over to D’Addario for more info.