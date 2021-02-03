D’Addario changes pedalboards forever with the launch of telescopic XPND design

Guitar accessory specialist D’Addario has announced a game-changer in the world of pedalboards with the XPND, a telescopic design that adapts to player’s size requirements.

Using patented technology, the ’board features "aircraft-quality" aluminum rails that adjust in and out, which in theory means you’ll never run out of room for new pedals again.

The XPND is available in one- or two-row configurations, which include D’Addario’s own cable-management system, and come fitted with hook-and-loop fastener tape. Adjustable feet mean you can tweak the height for uneven stages, too.

Single-row designs adjust from 14" wide up to 25", while dual-rows go from 18" up to 32".

XPND accessories will include a Pedal Riser – for elevating those hard-to-reach pedals – as well as premium Backline Pedalboard Transporter bags for both models.

The bags themselves feature reinforced handles and zips to address common criticisms of pedalboard cases, and can be adjusted to fit any sized XPND pedalboard via an internal divider.

“This has been one of the most challenging and rewarding innovation projects our team has ever completed,” says Jim D’Addario, Chief Innovation Officer. “This is truly a game-changer.”

XPND pedalboards will be available from June 2021 in one row (two rail) and two row (four rail) configurations for $79 and $169, respectively. A Small Backline Pedalboard Transporter costs $69, while the Large version comes in at $139.

