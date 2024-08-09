“I was at a soundcheck. I plugged it in, cranked it up, and said, ‘This is it. This is what I’m looking for’”: D’Angelico unveils its third Bobby Weir signature model – and the Grateful Dead legend has been playing it at the Sphere

The semi-hollow stunner is the direct result of years of intense development and rigorous road-testing, and is said to be the pair's “best work yet”

Introducing the Deluxe Bobby Weir 3 | D'Angelico Guitars - YouTube Introducing the Deluxe Bobby Weir 3 | D'Angelico Guitars - YouTube
Watch On

D’Angelico has rekindled its relationship with Grateful Dead legend Bobby Weir for a new signature guitar that has been dubbed the pair’s finest collaborative creation yet.

D'Angelico Deluxe Bobby Weir 3
