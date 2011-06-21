Danko Jones Premiere Rare Track, “Rock N Roll Proletariat”

Danko Jones have just premiered a new song, "Rock N Roll Proletariat," on Revolvermag.com.

The track comes from the deluxe reissue of the band's 2010 full-length, Below the Belt, which was released today, June 21. The new edition comes with two bonus tracks, “Guest List Blues” and “Rock N Roll Proletariat,” along with the entire acclaimed “Below the Belt” music video trilogy, featuring guest appearances by Lemmy, Elijah Wood, Selma Blair and others.

On the meaning of the song, Jones had this to say:

"Despite the song containing a five-syllable, $10 word in its title, it’s not about anything too deep. It’s just an assertion of hard rock’s working-class ethic. You learn very fast that real rock and roll isn’t about cocaine, limos and stadium shows but rather loading in and out of the van during snowstorms and playing urine-smelling waste dens called 'rock clubs.' I kinda like that, though."

Check out the premiere of "Rock N Roll Proletariat" and the full interview with Danko Jones at Revolver's website here.

Photo: Dean Carr