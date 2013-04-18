Danzig with Doyle to Perform at Revolver Golden Gods Awards

The fifth annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards show presented by Epiphone has gotten even bigger with the announcement of a performance by Danzig, including a Misfits set with Doyle, along with appearances by some of the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal.

Taking place Thursday, May 2, at Club Nokia in downtown Los Angeles, the sold-out event will be broadcast live on national television for the first time through AXS TV and broadcast in the US and key international markets through Xbox LIVE®* and Revolver’s Facebook page.

May 2 will be declared “Golden Gods Day” in Los Angeles, with Councilwoman Jan Perry opening the show with an official proclamation.

Danzig will take the stage at this year’s show with fellow Misfit legend Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein for a very special live Misfits set. The highly anticipated performance joins previously announced live sets by Metallica, Five Finger Death Punch, Anthrax, Stone Sour, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Halestorm. As always, the 2013 REVOLVER GOLDEN GODS AWARDS SHOW will feature one-of-a-kind surprise collaborations that honor the past, present and future of heavy music.

In addition to the not-to-be-missed performance lineup, this year’s show will feature appearances by some of the biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal. The list includes Gene Simmons, Lemmy Kilmister of Motörhead, Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson, Phil Anselmo, Jason Newsted, Zakk Wylde, Kerry King of Slayer, Munky and Brian “Head” Welch of Korn, Taylor Momsen, David Draiman of Disturbed and Device, David Ellefson and Chris Broderick of Megadeth, Heaven’s Basement, Testament and In This Moment.

FOZZY frontman and WWE pro-wrestling legend Chris Jericho will reprise his role as host for the fourth consecutive year. Returning as well is the “Black Carpet” pre-show special, which will be hosted by iconic heavy-metal frontman Sebastian Bach and Sirius XM’s Jose Mangin. The special will air on AXS TV, Xbox LIVE and Revolver’s Facebook page. The Xbox LIVE broadcast will unite viewers around the world with the hash tag #XboxGoldenGods. Tweets with this hash tag will run across the bottom of Xbox LIVE members’ screens throughout the “Black Carpet” and the awards show. The Xbox LIVE broadcast will also integrate unique second screen experiences on smartphones and tablets through the free Xbox SmartGlass app.

Fans everywhere were given the opportunity to vote to help decide who will take home the awards for “Best Guitarist” (presented by Epiphone®), “Best Drummer” (presented by Drum Workshop®), “Best Vocalist” (presented by Rockstar Energy Drink®), “Album of the Year” (presented by Orange Amplification®), “Song of the Year,” “Best Live Band” (presented by Samson®/Zoom®), “Best New Talent” (presented by Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival®), “Most Metal Athlete” (presented by Roadrunner Records®), “Comeback of the Year” (presented by Eagle Rock®), “Paul Gray Best Bassist” (presented by Dean Markley®) and “Most Dedicated Fans” (presented by Xbox LIVE). Voting ended on April 15 with over 3.25 million fans weighing in, and the results will be unveiled live during the show.

This year’s Golden God Award (presented by Sumerian Records®), which is given to one special honoree a year who embodies the spirit of hard rock and metal, will go to Rob Zombie. Performers and hard-rock icons Metallica will receive the Ronnie James Dio Lifetime Achievement Award (presented by Ernie Ball®), and the Riff Lord Award (presented by EMG Pickups®), given each year to a legendary guitarist in the field of hard rock and heavy metal, will go to none other than Black Sabbath axman Tony Iommi.

Also, the first-ever Revolver Road to the Golden Gods Tour, featuring Stone Sour, In This Moment and Hell or Highwater, is crossing the country right now. The multi-city national tour kicked off in March and will conclude at the 2013 Revolver Golden Gods Awards Show.

For more information on the 2013 REVOLVER GOLDEN GODS AWARDS presented by Epiphone®, visit goldengodsawards.com.