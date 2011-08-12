Darkest Hour Release Music Video for "Love As A Weapon"

Darkest Hour have just released a music video for their song "Love As A Weapon." You can check out the video below.

The song comes from the band's latest album, The Human Romance, which was released earlier this year.

The video for "Love As A Weapon" , which was shot overlooking the band's hometown of Washington D.C., was directed by Scott Hansen.

Darkest Hour also recently released an instrumental version of The Human Romance via iTunes. On the release, guitarist Mike Schleibaum had this to say:

"Attention geeks, shredders, stem junkies and Karaoke fanatics. We're very stoked to offer you the instrumental version of The Human Romance. Feel free to download away and enjoy. If you haven't had a chance to pick up the record then by all means start with the version that has our very own John Henry singing on it. After all it ain't the DH with out the JH. These instrumentals will take you on one hell of an epic sonic journey so pick em both up, learn these words and scream your ass off with us at the shows!"