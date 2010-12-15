Darkthrone Announce Album Art Contest

Legendary Norwegian metallers Darkthrone, along with Britain’s independent heavy metal label Peaceville Records, will continue to re-release new editions of classic Darkthrone albums from the recently acquired Moonfog Productions catalog titles. To celebrate the release of the next two titles to be reissued, Ravishing Grimness and Goatlord, the band and label are calling on fans to create new artwork for the now-classic albums.

“We are pleased to announce that Peaceville/Snapper has bought the entire Moonfog catalog of Darkthrone, that is seven albums in total, says guitarist/vocalist Nocturno Culto. "The plan is to release these albums within the next year, with new distro network and fresh thinking around these albums. There are two albums that will have entirely new cover artwork: Ravishing Grimness and Goatlord. This is a decision that is made by [drummer/vocalist] Fenriz and myself. And the idea now is that we are making a competition out of this. If you now feel the urge to contribute to this competition, you are most welcome to send in your art to Peaceville. Only serious contributions will reach Fenriz and me to decide upon. Thank you in advance, we're looking forward to this.”

Submissions should be emailed to competition@peaceville.co.uk before January 31st. Head over to this location for full terms and conditions.