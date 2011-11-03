Darren Aronofsky to Direct Metallica & Lou Reed Video for "Iced Honey"

Taking the attitude of "go big or go home" to heart, Loutallica have enlisted Darren Aronofsky to direct a music video for "Iced Honey" off their new album, Lulu.

Aronofsky is best known for films like Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain and most recently, Black Swan.

On working with Aronofsky, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said: "As if making a record with Lou Reed is not enough, now I get to make a video with Darren Aronofsky, who has been among my very favorite filmmakers since his first movie, Pi."

Lulu is out now.