Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin Premiere New Song, "Mister Kicks"

Brothers Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin, founders of LA punk-roots band the Blasters, are about to release their second album as a duo, Lost Time, September 18 via Yep Roc Records.

Over Lost Time’s 12 tracks, the Alvin brothers pay homage to a number of blues greats, most notably their mentor and greatest influence, Big Joe Turner, not to mention Lead Belly and James Brown. You'll also hear a few old-school Blasters-type tunes—and Dave's guitar playing is simply on fire.

The Alvin brothers founded the Blasters in 1979. Dave's departure from the group in 1986 cracked a rift in the brothers' relationship, which was marked by tension until last year when they released their first album in more than 30 years, Common Ground. The record was met with critical praise and even earned a Grammy nomination.

Photo: Jeff Fasano