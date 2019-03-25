Dave Davies' Flying V is Going Up for Auction

A 1958 Gibson Flying V that once belonged to The Kinks' Dave Davies is heading to the auction block.

Davies, who would famously often play the V between its wings, bought the korina-bodied Gibson on tour in June 1965. He used it on Kinks classics such as "'Till the End of the Day," and on the band's appearance on the TV show, Shindig. Davies owned the guitar until 1992.

According to its Heritage Auctions listing, the guitar has been refinished, with a heel crack and a broken Gibson logo having also been repaired. Every other component of the guitar though, is completely original.

Dave Davies' 1958 Gibson Flying V (Image credit: Heritage Auctions)

Davies' 1958 V was last sold in 1995, when it fetched $33,150. It's probably safe to say though, that the guitar will fetch a bit more this time around

