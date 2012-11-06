Dave Grohl to Assume Drum Duties for New Queens of the Stone Age Album

With the Foo Fighters taking an extended break, Dave Grohl is keeping busy with his Sound City documentary. On top of that, signs are pointing to the former Nirvana drummer once again sitting behind the skins on the new album from Queens of the Stone Age.

QOTSA frontman Josh Homme announced the departure of drummer Joey Castillo earlier today to Radio 1′s Zane Lowe, which coincided with the band posting a picture (see left) to Facebook indicating someone named Dave tracking drums on the new album. Considering Grohl previously played on the band's 2002 album, Songs for the Deaf — not to mention the fact that Grohl and Homme are bandmates in Them Crooked Vultures — it seems a given that it is indeed the head Foo laying down tracks for the new Queens of the Stone Age record.

While there is no timetable for the release of the follow-up to 2007's Era Vulgaris, a Tweet from the band suggests the album will be out ahead of the band's mid-June appearance at the U.K.'s Download festival. A fan asked if there would be a new album out in time for the festival, with the band responding, "Fuck yes there will be."