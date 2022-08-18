Watch Dave Grohl, Tenacious D, Beck, Greg Kurstin and John C. Reilly cover Seals and Crofts’ Summer Breeze

Beck recruited Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D and actor John C. Reilly during his set at filmmaker Judd Apatow’s Victims First LA benefit show for a performance of Seals and Crofts’ 1972 hit Summer Breeze.

The collaboration – which marked one of Grohl’s first public performances since the death of his Foo Fighters bandmate Taylor Hawkins in March – resulted in an acoustic guitar-fueled rendition of the yacht rock classic, with some accompanying piano chords and Jack Black’s trademark nasal vocals. Watch it below.

Apatow’s benefit concert was held at Los Angeles’ 280-capacity Largo club, and also saw a standup performance from comedian Sarah Silverman, and further performances by Jack Black and Kyle Gass of REO Speedwagon’s classic ballad Keep On Loving You and The Rolling Stones’ Dead Flowers. For the latter they called on Beck and Reilly to assist.

Proceeds from the event were donated to Victims First, an organisation which aids victims, educates communities and advocates for survivors of mass casualty crime.

Foo Fighters will play two tribute concerts honoring Taylor Hawkins next month: one at London’s Wembley Stadium on September 3 and the other at LA’s Kia Forum on September 27.

For the events, the band have tapped a star-studded lineup of special guests, including Brian May, Wolfgang Van Halen, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Josh Homme, Stewart Copeland, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, Mark Ronson, Hawkins’ side band Chevy Metal and many more.

The Wembley Stadium show will be streamed live in its entirety via Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).