Foo Fighters to be joined by Brian May, Wolfgang Van Halen, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and more at Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts

Josh Homme, Stewart Copeland, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, Mark Ronson, Hawkins' side band Chevy Metal, and many more are also slated to appear at both concerts

(from left) Dave Grohl, Brian May, Wolfgang Van Halen and Alex Lifeson
Last week, the Foo Fighters announced that they would hold two massive tribute concerts in honor of their late drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Today (June 15), the band revealed the lineup for the two shows, which will take place in London and Los Angeles on September 3 and September 27, respectively. Filled to the brim with guest stars, the lineups are a testament to the rock world's love of Hawkins, who died in March at the age of 50 while the Foo Fighters were on tour in Colombia.

At both shows, the Foo Fighters – now comprised of Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee – will be joined by Brian May, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Wolfgang Van Halen, Josh Homme, Stewart Copeland, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, Mark Ronson, Hawkins' side band Chevy Metal, and many more.

Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde and Supergrass, among others, will guest at the London show, while Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Chad Smith, Brad Wilk, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx and Alanis Morissette and more will appear at the Los Angeles show.

“As one of the most respected and beloved figures in modern music, Taylor's monolithic talent and magnetic personality endeared him to million of fans, peers, friends and fellow musical legends the world over,” read a statement – issued last week – announcing the concerts.

“Millions mourned his untimely passing on March 25, with passionate and sincere tributes coming from fans as well as musicians Taylor idolized. 

“The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts will unite several of those artists, the Hawkins family and of course his Foo Fighters brothers in celebration of Taylor's memory and his legacy as a global rock icon – his bandmates and his inspirations playing the songs that he fell in love with, and the ones he brought to life.”

Tickets for the shows – which will take place at London's Wembley Stadium and LA's Kia Forum – have yet to go on sale, but fans can sign up to the Foo Fighters' mailing list (opens in new tab) for information on tickets, the shows and more.

