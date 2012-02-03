Dave Grohl to Executive Produce New Sitcom for FX?

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl is becoming quite the Renaissance man.

Apart from a documentary he's working on about Sound City Studios, it is being reported that Grohl has signed on to co-executive produce a new sitcom for the FX channel.

Deadline.com is reporting that Grohl will be working with writer/comedian Dana Gould on the show, which would also star Gould.

The head Foo was likely brought in for his expertise as a top tier rocker, as the sitcom is said to center on "on a rock band on the verge of mega-stardom who finds itself on the verge of breaking up and is forced to seek professional help in a last-ditch effort to stay together."

So it's like Some Kind of Monster, but funny?