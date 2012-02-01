Dave Grohl Working on Documentary Film on Sound City Studios

It looks like Dave Grohl's "secret" project -- which has seen him so far write songs with members of Ratt and Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor -- is a documentary film on Sound City Studios.

"When Sound City closed last year, it was a very sad day. That place was like a church," Grohl told Rolling Stone earlier this month. "The list of people that recorded there reads like a virtual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame: Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Cheap Trick, Slayer, Rage Against the Machine, Weezer, Metallica -- and Nirvana."

He continued, "We recorded 'Nevermind' there back in 1991. That funky old place had the best drum room in world. The drum sound at the beginning of 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' — that's Sound City. I decided to make a film about that feeling you get when you put five guys in a room, hit 'record' and the hair on the back of your neck stands up.Expect some epic jam sessions."

While the news was released a couple of weeks ago, it took until this week for others in the project to confirm that the film was their reason for collaborating with Grohl.

Slipknot vocalist Corey Taylor recently spoke to Artisan News about the project, with Taylor telling them that he appears on a track with Grohl and Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen.

We'll have more details on the collaboration as they become available.