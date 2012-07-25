Dave Grohl Pens Letter for New Beatles Compilation

The Beatles have just released a new, digital-only compilation titled Tomorrow Never Knows. The iTunes exclusive captures the band's "most powerful rock songs," including "Helter Skelter," "Revolution" and "Paperback Writer."

Also included in the download is a special note written by Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl, which reads:

"If it weren't for The Beatles, I would not be a musician. It’s as simple as that. From a very young age I became fascinated with their songs, and over the years have drowned myself in the depth of their catalogue. Their groove and their swagger. Their grace and their beauty. Their dark and their light. The Beatles seemed to be capable of anything. They knew no boundaries, and in that freedom they seemed to define what we now know today as 'Rock and Roll.'

"Recently I showed my 6-year-old daughter, Violet, the brilliant Yellow Submarine movie. It was her introduction to The Beatles, and she instantly shared the same fascination I felt when I was her age discovering The Beatles for the first time. She wanted to know their names, which instruments they played, who sang what song, etc etc etc....it made me so incredibly happy (and proud!). Within days she knew the verses and choruses to every song on the album. But, there was one song that stood out for her....

"'Hey Bulldog is not one of The Beatles’ greatest hits. It's what most people would consider a 'deep cut.' But it is a quintessential Beatles rocker. The rolling bass line, the trademark Ringo drum fills, the gritty distorted guitar, and that sound that only the back of Lennon's throat could produce. It stomps. It grooves. It makes your head bob. It makes your hips shake. When Lennon sings, 'If you're lonely you can talk to me!' it soothes your heart, like you've finally found something to believe in. It's so raw and real. It is 100% timeless Rock and Roll...

"From one generation to the next, The Beatles will remain the most important rock band of all time.

"Just ask Violet."

