Dave Grohl, Royal Blood, Coldplay and more band together for a quarantine cover of Foo Fighters’ Times Like These

With every new day, the quarantine video jams keep on coming, and the latest is a monster-sized cover of the Foo Fighters’ Times Like These, headlined by the Foos’ own front man and electric guitar player Dave Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The video jam was recorded for the BBC’s Stay Home Live Lounge and premiered on BBC One’s The Big Night In TV show, which raised funds for COVID-19 relief.

In addition to Grohl and Hawkins, the performance features members of Biffy Clyro, Royal Blood and 5 Seconds of Summer, as well as Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora and many more.

The BBC is also releasing the performance as a single, with UK proceeds combined with funds raised by The Big Night In.

For more information or to donate, head to the BBC.