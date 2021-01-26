Dave Keuning is back in the studio with The Killers

The Killers have revealed that they are once again recording music with original guitarist Dave Keuning.

Taking to Instagram Live last week, the masked band members – including Keuning – shared footage of themselves in the studio listening to a snippet of rather smooth-sounding new music.

Keuning took a step back from The Killers in 2017, opting instead to pursue a solo career. He released his debut album Prismism in 2019, and didn't appear on The Killers' 2020 album, Imploding the Mirage.

Citing his reasons for branching off and going solo in a 2019 Guitar World interview, Keuning said, “some of the ideas I had would never really have worked as Killers tracks”.

However, with the band gearing up to release their yet-untitled seventh studio album, it appears the guitarist is back in the fold.

(Image credit: Future)

Speaking to NME last year, frontman Brandon Flowers predicted that the new album “might be even better” than Imploding the Mirage.

“You know when people just say that?” he said. “Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are.

“We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [Jonathon, producer] Rado and Shawn [Everett, producer]. We did a week in Northern California.

He went on, “I had a lot of time on my hands. Before I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”