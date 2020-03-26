Dave Mustaine and daughter Electra play The Beatles’ Come Together while in quarantine

Even as we keep our distance from one another we all still need to rock out – whether it’s Bumblefoot showing us how to play Sons of Apollo’s King of Delusion in Guitar World’s new Sick Riffs video series or Devon Allman launching a tour from his house.

With that in mind, we present Megadeth singer and electric guitar player Dave Mustaine - with Dean guitar, phaser pedal and protective face mask - and his daughter Electra, with latex gloves, at home performing a cover of the Beatles’ Come Together (but please – only do it virtually!).

In a message alongside the video Electra wrote, “Come together! Right now – QUARANTINE!

“Here’s a lil’ #MyMusicMoment with my dad, @davemustaine, someone who I’d never want to lose! THAT is why the Mustaines stay home. We hope you do too! Wash your hands, practice social distancing, and stay healthy."

The Mustaines recorded the performance to support the Alzheimer Foundation’s Music Moments, an album featuring artists “coming together” with new recordings and unreleased tracks.

Wrote Electra: “The @alzassociation has put together a great compilation of music featuring award-winning artists, from Sting to Anthony Hamilton to Joan Jett to bring us all “virtually together” during this time. Music is medicine! Visit alz.org/MusicMoments to listen and watch the artists’ storytelling videos. Remember – we’re #InThisTogether!!"