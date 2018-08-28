Dave Mustaine Would Be "Interested" in Collaborating with Slash

Loudwire recently interviewed Slash and asked him about jamming with Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine in the 1980s, which Slash had detailed in his 2007 autobiography. When asked if he could envision a collaboration between the two guitarists in the future, Slash replied it was unlikely, as he didn’t think his playing “would work in the context of what Megadeth does.”

Now, Loudwire has posed the same question to Dave Mustaine, who responded quite differently. “Slash is a terrific talent and I disagree wholeheartedly with what he said: that he couldn't play on a Megadeth record,” Mustaine said.

Mustaine later added that he would “definitely be interested in doing anything with Slash."

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Mustaine was asked if Megadeth is currently working on a follow-upto 2016's Dystopia.

Mustaine replied: Yes, actually, we are. We have been for a few weeks now. All the band members are at home writing stuff and putting it in the same spot, keeping all the riffs centralized in one place. And anybody can access anybody’s stuff. And then once we’re done I’ll start assembling everything.

As for whether fans can expect a new Megadeth album in 2019, Mustaine said: "Absolutely. For sure. A whole new record, I would say the chances are probably 95 percent. And at least one new song, I’d say it’s 100 percent. No question."