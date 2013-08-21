Dave Mustaine's Daughter Covers Megadeth's "A Tout le Monde" on TV

Electra Mustaine, daughter of Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine, recently appeared on a TV show to perform one of her father's tunes, "A Tout le Monde" off 1994's Youthanasia.

The story, which can be found on the King 5 website, describes the performance:

"Electra and Jason have teamed up for a special concert to benefit Operation Ward 57, a nonprofit organization that helps wounded service members and their families. Electra and Jason performed their version of the Megadeth song, 'A Tout le Monde,"' then joined Margaret to talk about their families' respective musical legacies and why it's important for them to respect and support the military. Brittney Hamilton, founder of Operation Ward 57, shared more about the work the group does and praised Electra, Jason and other young people who take such an active role to salute and support the military."

Watch the performance below and let us know what you think in the comments.