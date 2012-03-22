David Bowie to Release 40th Anniversary Edition of 'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars' in June

Just a week after we wrote about 50 classic albums celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2012, EMI has announced the release of a 40th anniversary edition of David Bowie’s 1972 masterpiece, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars.

The special edition of the album will be released June 5 in the US.

Originally released through RCA Victor on June 6, 1972, Ziggy Stardust was Bowie’s fifth album, co-produced by Bowie and Ken Scott. The album was written while Bowie was recording 1971’s Hunky Dory album, with recording beginning a couple of months before that album’s release.

[[ Ziggy Stardust co-producer Ken Scott discusses working on the album with David Bowie and Mick Ronson. ]]

The album was recorded at Trident Studios, London, between November 8, 1971, and February 4, 1972, with Mick Ronson (guitar, piano, backing vocals, string arrangements), Trevor Bolder (bass), Mick Woodmansey (drums), Rick Wakeman (keyboards) and backing vocals on "It Ain’t Easy" by Dana Gillespie. As well as performing vocals, Bowie played acoustic guitar, sax and harpsichord.

The 40th anniversary edition has been remastered by original Trident Studios engineer Ray Staff at London’s Air Studios. It will be available on CD and a special, limited edition format of vinyl featuring the new 2012 remaster with a 5.1 mix and high resolution audio on DVD; the DVD features previously unreleased 5.1 and stereo bonus 2003 Ken Scott mixes of "Moonage Daydream" (instrumental), "The Supermen," "Velvet Goldmine" and "Sweet Head."

CD Album

1. Five Years (2012 - Remaster)

2. Soul Love (2012 - Remaster)

3. Moonage Daydream (2012 - Remaster)

4. Starman (2012 - Remaster)

5. It Ain't Easy (2012 - Remaster)

6. Lady Stardust (2012 - Remaster)

7. Star (2012 - Remaster)

8. Hang On to Yourself (2012 - Remaster)

9. Ziggy Stardust (2012 - Remaster)

10. Suffragette City (2012 - Remaster)

11. Rock 'N' Roll Suicide (2012 - Remaster)

180gram Vinyl with DVD featuring a new 2012 stereo remaster and 2003 5.1 and stereo mixes (audio only)

LP 180G heavyweight vinyl

Side 1

DVD Audio only

Side 1

23. Moonage Daydream (Instrumental) PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED MIXES (5.1 mixes: DTS 48/24 and Dolby Digital / Stereo mixes: 48/24 LPCM stereo)

24. The Supermen PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED MIXES (5.1 mixes: DTS 48/24 and Dolby Digital / Stereo mixes: 48/24 LPCM stereo)

25. Velvet Goldmine PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED MIXES (5.1 mixes: DTS 48/24 and Dolby Digital / Stereo mixes: 48/24 LPCM stereo)

26. Sweet Head PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED MIXES (5.1 mixes: DTS 48/24 and Dolby Digital / Stereo mixes: 48/24 LPCM stereo)

For more info, visit davidbowie.com.