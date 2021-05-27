David Ellefson to sue for defamation following his dismissal from Megadeth over leaked videos

David Ellefson is working with lawyers to prepare a defamation lawsuit against the person who allegedly leaked private, explicit videos of him online, leading to his dismissal from Megadeth.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the bassist reveals that he is not only pursuing defamation charges, but also assisting the Scottsdale Police Department in its investigation into “revenge pornography” charges against the person responsible for leaking the videos.

“Recently, a very private video was illegally posted on the internet and false allegations were made against me,” the statement reads.

“The actions in the video were between two consenting adults and were recorded without my knowledge. I am working with Scottsdale Police Department in their investigation into charges regarding revenge pornography to be filed against the person who posted this video.

“Also, my lawyers are preparing a defamation lawsuit to be filed against this person. This person will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

He continues, “I am taking this time to be with my family. I wish my bandmates the best with their upcoming tour.”

According to Arizona state law, non-consensual posting of an intimate photo or video is a felony. Any person found guilty of this offense may face between one-and-a-half and three years in prison, as well as a fine of up to $150,000.

Earlier this week, Megadeth announced that they were “officially parting ways” with David Ellefson.

In a statement posted to the band's social media profiles, Dave Mustaine wrote: “While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward.”

He went on to confirm that the band's upcoming tour and album will go ahead as planned, stating: “We look forward to seeing out fans on the road this summer, and we cannot wait to share our brand-new music with the world. It is almost complete.”

It has yet to be confirmed whether Ellefson's bass contributions will remain on the new record.