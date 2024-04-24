“He said things like, ’Well, why does there have to be a guitar solo there?’… He has a wonderful lack of knowledge or respect for this past of mine”: David Gilmour’s first solo album in 9 years features a new producer tearing up the rulebook

By Janelle Borg
published

The first single from Gilmour’s upcoming album, featuring drops tomorrow

David Gilmour playing guitar and singing live on stage
(Image credit: Roberto Panucci - Corbis/Getty Images)

David Gilmour has just announced his first album in nine years, Luck and Strange. The first track, The Piper’s Call, drops tomorrow following a world-exclusive first play on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Recorded over five months in Brighton and London, the record sees Gilmour team up with Alt-J producer Charlie Andrew. The collaboration pushed Gilmour to expand his horizons and rethink his traditional methods of composition.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.