“I can’t explain what it is about a guitar that makes it special. This one is different”: David Gilmour couldn’t bear to sell this guitar at auction – now it’s all over his new solo album

The Pink Floyd legend is showcasing the guitars he used to record his upcoming record – and one is a vintage six-string he held back from the mammoth Gilmour auction in 2019

David Gilmour has been showcasing the guitars he used to record his upcoming solo album, Luck and Strange – one of which is a vintage Gretsch Duo Jet he refused to part ways with at auction.

