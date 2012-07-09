David Lee Roth Issues Open Letter Regarding Van Halen Super Bowl Rumors

Rumors have been going around that the mighty Van Halen — who grace the cover of this month's edition of Guitar World — will be playing the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVII next year in New Orleans.

While the rumors are largely unsubstantiated, David Lee Roth took the time out to post an open letter via Van Halen News Desk to clarify matters and make it clear that the band would accept the honor in "a NY minute."

Roth's full letter reads:

"I’m compelled to address the now-rampant rumors that Van Halen is playing the Superbowl. First of all let me say this — be still my pigskin heart. That honor has not been bestowed upon us at this time though it is one we would accept in a NY minute.

"Having heard VH blaring through stadium speakers on any given Sunday – more like every given Sunday, the idea of playing there live would be like – ‘okay, now we’re in the game’.

"Van Halen’s collective memories are – and with all due respect to each and every one of these memories, teeming with been-theres and done-that’s, but none include playing at the Superbowl. Playing at the Superbowl is a veritable holy grail of musical recognition, a highly prized rite of passage for (game-changing) artists. Not a spiritual rite with snake pits or Hebrew school or anything, but it’s up there.

"We are not on Commissioner Goodell’s dance card at this time, but we would be most honored to dance the halftime away in New Orleans. It’s an honor to be considered and for that we would like to thank the rumormongers all over the World Wide Web."

Earlier this year, Van Halen came in second only to Metallica in a poll of our readers to see who they'd most like to see play next year's Super Bowl halftime show. Check out the full results here.

