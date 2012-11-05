David Lee Roth Posts New Song, "One Piece Thermo-Molded Country Plastic Chair"

In a surprise move, Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has just posted a brand new song online. Stream "One Piece Thermo-Molded Country Plastic Chair" below.

The track was uploaded as part of Roth's ongoing web series, the aptly named Roth Show. The song, which was co-written with Scotty Emerick, is dedicated "to all who are affected by and recovering from Hurricane Sandy."

Van Halen were forced to postpone all touring activities after Eddie Van Halen was forced to undergo emergency surgery following an acute attack of diverticulitis back in August. Eddie is expected to make a full recovery, and the band look to be back on the road sometime in 2013.