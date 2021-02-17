Dean gets fired up with the MD24 Floyd Roasted Maple Vintage electric guitar

Dean has unveiled the new MD24 Floyd Roasted Maple Vintage electric guitar, featuring a neck and fingerboard made, of course, from roasted maple, as well as two fresh finishes, Vintage Blue and Vintage Orange.

The shred-ready guitar also boasts a Floyd 1000 Series tremolo system and direct-mount Seymour Duncan TB5/APH-1 sandblasted Zebra pickups to cover all your high-gain, dive-bombing needs.

Other features on the MD24 include a solid basswood body with a Flat Top and a contoured arm cut, bolt-on construction and a 25.5’’ scale.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dean Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Dean Guitars)

The roasted maple neck, meanwhile, sports a player-friendly “C” shape, dual-action truss rod and a satin finish. The matched fingerboard has a 12” radius, 24 jumbo frets and abalone dot inlays.

There’s also Grover 18:1 tuners, a single volume control, three-way toggle switch and black hardware.

The MD24 Floyd Roasted Maple Vintage Blue and MD24 Floyd Roasted Maple Vintage Orange electrics are available for $849 each.

For more information, head to Dean Guitars.