Dean Markley introduces Orianthi and Doyle custom gauge strings

Dean Markley has announced two new additions to its Artist Series electric guitar strings - custom gauge sets from Orianthi and Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein.

The Orianthi Signature set offers up Dean Markley’s cryogenically treated Blue Steel strings in a combination of Orianthi’s favorite light gauges, 9-52, for “bendable, sustaining top end and a tight, fat, ballsy bottom”.

The Doyle ‘Annihilator’ Signature Set, meanwhile, is built for rougher treatment. The 10-60 gauge set is made of nickel-plated steel and hand-wound slowly over a hex core, with the outer string wrap maintaining 100% contact with the core.

According to Dean Markley, the core-to-wrap ratio makes bending easier and provides the physical and tonal durability for Doyle’s aggressive style of playing.

Or, as Doyle eloquently puts it, “I beat the [expletive] out of them, and they don’t break.”

Both packages are available now, with Orianthi's strings at $6.99 and Doyle's set at $5.99. For more information, head to Dean Markley.