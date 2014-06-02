Dean Zelinsky Launches "Why the Spyder" Guitar Giveaway

Dean Zelinsky Private Label Guitars has announced its “Why The Spyder” Guitar Giveaway, which offers one lucky winner the chance to win a one-of-a-kind, custom-engraved Dean Zelinsky Tagliare guitar.

The giveaway began last week and ends with a June 30 grand-prize drawing.

Zelinsky launched his new line of Private Label Guitars in August 2013 through his ecommerce website, deanzelinsky.com.

His unique logo adorns a Spyder that accompanies his signature. Zelinsky says the Spyder has major significance in the branding and marketing of his latest venture. He is giving fans the opportunity to win a Custom Built Retro Blonde Tagliare model guitar with the Spyder Logo engraved into the highly figured flame maple top.

Participants who correctly answer why Zelinsky chose the Spyder for his company logo will automatically be entered for the official drawing.

Zelinsky says, "Logos are significant in branding a company, and it is the first chance to make a statement about a brand. I can't wait to give this unique engraved guitar to one lucky but insightful individual!"

Enter the “Why The Spyder” Guitar Giveaway through the Dean Zelinsky Private Label Guitars website, deanzelinsky.com, or through the company's official Facebook page, facebook.com/DeanZelinskyPrivateLabel. Good luck!