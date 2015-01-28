Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Questions for John Oates!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask rock and soul guitarist John Oates of Eighties hit-makers Hall & Oates anything you want! From Philly soul and ruling the Eighties to his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and his famous mustache...nothing's off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "John Oates" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!