Who's the best guitar player you've ever seen live?
Did the best live guitar playing you've ever seen come from a hero you'd been dying to see for years? Or someone out of the blue, who you'd never heard before? Tell us the story!
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Way back in October 2024 (it feels like a lifetime ago), I had the privilege of attending a Fender press preview event in New York, at which the company was giving us muckrakers a first glimpse of its soon-to-be-released American Ultra II line.
Nursing a glass of red, I took a seat for the evening's central occasion, a panel discussion about the American Ultra IIs featuring Fender's Justin Norvell and, among other killer players, John Mayer sideman and session great Isaiah Sharkey.
Now, Sharkey is no longer a Fender man, but that's neither here nor there. The point is, given the genial environs, and, admittedly, my lack of familiarity with the man's playing, I wasn't expecting this occasion to be one where I witnessed some of the best live guitar playing I've ever seen.Article continues below
Sharkey didn't play a full set – it was an extended demo of the American Ultra II Stratocaster more than anything – but his touch, smoothness, and sense of melody were divine. It was effortless. And of all the settings!
Do you have a story like that? Was the best live guitar playing you've ever seen someone you'd been dying to see for years, a hero? Or someone out of the blue, who you weren't as familiar – or familiar at all – with at the time?
Tell us the story! Who were they? Was the gig at a club, a stadium, or something in between? What was the crowd reaction? What was the highlight of the set? (You can also just say the name, don't worry).
Let us know in the comments below.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.