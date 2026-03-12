Who's the best guitar player you've ever seen live?

Did the best live guitar playing you've ever seen come from a hero you'd been dying to see for years? Or someone out of the blue, who you'd never heard before? Tell us the story!

A guitarist pictured onstage, mid-solo
(Image credit: Jordi Salas/Getty Images)

Way back in October 2024 (it feels like a lifetime ago), I had the privilege of attending a Fender press preview event in New York, at which the company was giving us muckrakers a first glimpse of its soon-to-be-released American Ultra II line.

Nursing a glass of red, I took a seat for the evening's central occasion, a panel discussion about the American Ultra IIs featuring Fender's Justin Norvell and, among other killer players, John Mayer sideman and session great Isaiah Sharkey.

Sharkey didn't play a full set – it was an extended demo of the American Ultra II Stratocaster more than anything – but his touch, smoothness, and sense of melody were divine. It was effortless. And of all the settings!

Do you have a story like that? Was the best live guitar playing you've ever seen someone you'd been dying to see for years, a hero? Or someone out of the blue, who you weren't as familiar – or familiar at all – with at the time?

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

