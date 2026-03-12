“It’s a really good guitar, especially for the price”: Jake E. Lee has added Yungblud’s signature guitar to his collection

News
By Contributions from published

The former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist has been playing the affordable Epiphone – and he's impressed

Left–Jake E. Lee performs with Ozzy Osbourne at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, July 13, 1986; Right–Yungblud with his Epiphone signature guitar
(Image credit: Left–Paul Natkin/Getty Images; Right–Epiphone)

Jake E. Lee has given Yungblud's signature guitar his seal of approval, revealing he's added the affordable Epiphone SG Junior to his collection.

“I bought a Yungblud [Epiphone] SG [Junior],” the former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist reveals in the latest edition of Guitarist. “It’s good, but I had it refretted because it had these skinny frets and I like jumbos.

Article continues below

As for Lee's newest guitar, the smartly styled SG Junior – which retails for $599 and is currently sold out on the official Gibson site – takes inspiration from the Grammy-winning artist's original 1964 Gibson model.

It boasts a Classic White colorway, one Dogear Epiphone P-90 Pro – wired to CTS volume and tone potentiometers – and a compensated wraparound Lightning Bar bridge. It's an attractive offering for Yungblud fans and Gibson/Epiphone aficionados alike – and, apparently, Jake E. Lee. Guitar World gave it a tidy four star review.

Epiphone Yungblud SG Junior

Epiphone Yungblud SG Junior (Image credit: Epiphone)

“Guitars and rock music have always been a fundamental part of my life,” Yungblud said upon the launch. “Literally, my education, I grew up on the counter of a guitar shop, and I’ve been dusting them since I was three years old.

“The reason why I play a White ‘64 SG Junior is because growing up, musicians that were important in my life were Angus Young and Billie Joe Armstrong. This SG Junior is entirely my own, and it already looks fucking iconic,” he concluded.

And, speaking of Yungblud, the British breakout star recently revealed why he will never join a band – despite collaborations with Aerosmith and the Smashing Pumpkins.

For more from Jake E. Lee, plus new interviews with Robben Ford and Kim Gordon, pick up issue 535 of Guitarist from Magazines Direct.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.