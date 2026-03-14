“My comfort zone is big volume and lots of blues”: Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell has died aged 64

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The metal pioneers’ longest-serving guitar player has passed away after a major operation

Phil &quot;Wizzö&quot; Campbell of motorhead performs on stage at Petrovaradin Fortress on July 10, 2015 in Novi Sad, Serbia.
(Image credit: Didier Messens/Redferns via Getty Images)

Phil Campbell, Motörhead guitarist for over three decades, has died at the age of 64.

The news was shared by his family on social media, who said he passed away peacefully overnight following “a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation”.

“Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as ‘Bampi’” the statement reads. “He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever.”

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“I’ve never thought of myself as a technical player – I’ve probably got the slowest right hand in the business,” he once told Total Guitar. “My comfort zone is big volume and lots of blues.”

“We believed in each other. We wrote the music for ourselves, we didn’t write for fans or record companies. It was all music that got us off – it floated our boat and that’s what made it all fun.

“Regardless of all the other things going on, we could pick up our instruments, crank it up and be away in another world. None of us were qualified to do anything else, anyway, so it definitely helped!”

Phil Campbell and Lemmy Kilmister (R) of Motorhead perform at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2015 in Glastonbury, England.

Phil Campbell and Lemmy Kilmister perform at Glastonbury Festival on June 26, 2015. (Image credit: Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images)

The year after Motörhead ended, Campbell started his own project, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, featuring his three sons on guitar, bass and drums, with former Attack! Attack! singer Neil Starr on vocals.

The band released four albums and performed alongside Guns N’ Roses, Saxon and – in a nod to Lemmy’s former band – Hawkwind. The group would also pay further tribute with a cover of the group’s Silver Machine.

In February, Phil Campbell was forced to cancel a series of shows in Australia and Europe on medical grounds. At the time of his death, he was working on new material with Fury singer Julian Jenkins.

Campbell is survived by his wife Gaynor and their three sons.

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike has been Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com since 2019, and an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict for far longer. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and 15 years' experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Radiohead's Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. His writing also appears in the The Cambridge Companion to the Electric Guitar. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock as Maebe.

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