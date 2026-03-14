“One of the coolest things we saw at Fender’s invite-only NAMM event”: All the guitar gear that has caught my eye this week – including the answer to all your modeler tone woes

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay abreast of every new launch that may be of interest to you.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

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It's not been a vintage week, by any means, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been some cool gear hitting the web. Heck, Fender brought back the B-Bender, for crying out loud...

Don't forget to vote for your favorite new drop this week in the poll below...

Fender John Osborne B-Bender Telecaster

The John Osborne Telecaster | Artist Signature Series | Fender - YouTube Watch On

What’s this? A Fender with a B-Bender?! Well, it’s certainly been a minute. 20 years after Fender discontinued its B-Bender Telecaster, the Big F has brought the sultry sliding mechanism back to its books in the form of the John Osborne signature model.

It’s modeled after the Brothers Osborne guitarist’s vintage 1968 model and, most notably, features Fender’s first-ever in-house B-Bender design. Previous models came with a Parson/Green mechanism.

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Oh, and how about that pickguard? It doesn’t get more country than that. But now Fender has its very own B-Bender ready to go, we can’t help but think of one thing: Player II B-Bender Telecasters, please, Fender. Okay, that will never happen. But we can dream.

Victory PowerValve 200

All New PowerValve 200 | Bridging the Gap Between Digital Rigs and Real Valve Amps - YouTube Watch On

What’s the key to leveling up your digital guitar rig and getting the best out of your amp modeler? Is it an FRFR cab? Well, conventional wisdom would certainly argue that, but Victory says its PowerValve 200 is an even better solution.

In essence, it looks to inject a feel and response to your modeler, something that playing through an FRFR or monitors simply can’t contend with. The key is a tube stage that helps introduce that tangible-yet-intangible feel thing – plus the ability to push air. With the PowerValve 200, you can play your modeler through a conventional cab and, as Victory promises, make your digital tones sound even less digital.

Eastwood ‘Mad Cat’ MB63

(Image credit: Eastwood Guitars)

Eastwood is becoming a bit of a legend in these pages. Last month it won over fans with its, er, strange baritone guitarlin contraption, and now it’s back in the books with the ‘Mad Cat’ Telecaster clone – a copy of Mike Bloomfield’s iconic Bob Dylan Tele.

Now, Bloomfield’s Tele didn’t look like this when he helped Dylan go electric and kill folk at the Newport Folk Festival all those years ago. That came after he’d parted ways with it. Why it’s subsequent owner thought hacking away at the top was a good idea, god only knows. But it does look very gnarly.

With the Mad Cat, you can spare yourself some rather grisly DIY work and get something that looks the part for a fraction of the price. Bloomfield’s sold at more than $200,000. This costs about $1,400. You do the math.

Seymour Duncan 59 Model Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Custom

Seymour Duncan '59 Model Limited Edition 50th Anniversary Custom Shop Set | Only 500! - YouTube Watch On

Seymour Duncan has issued its own attempt at giving players the chance to harness the ultimate 1959 Les Paul-inspired humbucker tones with the launch of a limited-edition, 50th Anniversary Custom Shop set.

Only 500 sets will be made, and each will will offer original spec constructions that promise an iconic PAF-style tone akin to the golden era Gibson tones. The bottom plates also feature the signatures of Seymour W. Duncan and Maricela “MJ” Juarez, for extra commemorative kudos.

Gibson Songwriter Recording Artist

(Image credit: Gibson)

In a continuation of its acoustic-themed celebrations, Gibson has refreshed and revived its Songwriter series in the form of the new Songwriter Recording Artist lineup. First introduced in the 1960s, the Songwriter series was designed, unsurprisingly, for songwriters, and aimed to give such players an appropriate platform.

For 2026, there are now regular and single-cut versions of the Songwriter Recording Artist acoustic, which both offer a slightly different take on the dreadnought design. They also come equipped with L.R. Baggs electronics, Advanced X-bracing, and some absolutely gorgeous inlay work. Quite flashy for the average songwriter, it could be argued, but lovely acoustics nonetheless.

Taylor Next Generation expansion

(Image credit: Taylor Guitars)

Taylor’s unstoppable quest to innovate its acoustic guitars to the nth degree has continued, with the firm now adding new models to its Next Generation collection. The Next Gen models are potentially Taylor’s most advanced acoustics to date, and everyone at GW was suitably impressed when the first Grand Auditorium guitars first dropped back in January.

Now, Taylor has expanded the Next Gen developments to a list of other ranges and body shapes, including the 500, 600, 700, 900, Koa and Presentation families. Such innovations include an Action Control Neck – which enables string height adjustments through the soundhole – scalloped V-Class bracing for enhanced low-end response, and the Clari Systems electronics.

Ernie Ball James Hetfield / Slash strings

Ernie Ball: Introducing Slash Signature Strings - YouTube Watch On

If you’ve ever hovered over your virtual Ernie Ball checkout basket and thought to yourself, “A whole tin of James Hetfield or Slash signature stings is just too much!” then rejoice, dear reader, for those signature strings are now available as single sets.

It’s been a long time coming for two of the brand’s most celebrated strings. Papa Het’s Hardwired Master Core strings offer an 11-50 gauge – complete with a thicker Paradigm core and Everlast treatment for aggression and stability – while Slash’s have a slightly lighter bottom with 11-48. The temptation to buy a pack of Slash strings and riff Sweet Child O’ Mine is overwhelming…

Robin Guitars Mat Mitchell Machete signature

(Image credit: Robin Guitars)

Puscifer’s Mat Mitchell has a new signature guitar to his name, and the Robin Guitars Machete is something to behold. I mean, that headstock is wild. It’s, like, a Reverse V on steroids. But it certainly looks the part, and serves as a neat partner for that not-quite-so-garish body shape.

But it’s not just a cool-looking piece of kit, though. There’s some clever things going on here. It has a patented “stair-step” design, which allows the string pane to “float off the player”. We’re not quite sure what that means, but there’s no denying it looks hella cool.

OPXFS Dig Deep

OPFX DIG DEEP MK3 & MK1 Demo // The Pedal You Did Not Know You Need! - YouTube Watch On

There have been a few Dig Deep pedals before from OPXFS, but never before has there been a plugin version. Until today, that is.

For those not in the know, the Dig Deep is a suboctaver that offers a wealth of pro tones. The pedal has been faithfully translated into plugin form – and the best part is it’s entirely for free, and OPXFS only asks for donations from fans. Check out the pedal it’s based on above.