“Using the same techniques, and even some of the same machines”: Gibson unearths the only known Kalamazoo factory footage from the ‘Golden Era’ of guitar building

Gibson has unearthed and shared an archive video showcasing its 1950s guitar-building process.

The footage, uploaded to Gibson TV', is believed to be the only known recording from its Kalamazoo factory during this time. It shows that the factory was equipped with “the latest woodworking machines” and offers insight into how its processes have evolved over the intervening decades.

It's a fascinating time capsule of the 'Golden Era' of guitar building. We see a “shaper” machine being operated by a man in overalls, before a piece of “properly aged and dried” wood is locked in place with vice-like clamps, ready for a whirling blade to hollow it out, and a roller to give it its shape.

As a voice-over states, the “production of fine instruments is still largely a matter of hand craftsmanship”. A sentiment that still rings true for high-end custom guitars, but still a contrast to some of today’s more machine-propelled production techniques.

“Someday, perhaps, a machine will be able to make sure the pieces [in this case, a top for what appears to be an ES-335] 12/64ths of an inch at the center, and only 10/64ths at the edge,” the voice-over theorizes. “Someday, but probably not soon.”

“It’s a powerful reminder of the craftsmanship and passion that continues in Nashville today,” Gibsons says of the newly discovered footage. “[It is] using the same techniques and even some of the same machines.”

In a bid to harness that vintage guitar charm, Gibson has put huge effort into mastering its Murphy Lab aging techniques, bringing true-to-life replicas of iconic guitars – from Jeff Beck's Yardburst to Mick Ronson's David Bowie-era Les Paul – to its catalog.

Looking forward, Gibson has teased Guitar World with its 2026 plans, and there'll be plenty of signature guitars coming...