“Using the same techniques, and even some of the same machines”: Gibson unearths the only known Kalamazoo factory footage from the ‘Golden Era’ of guitar building
The video offers a fascinating insight into how the Gibson factory operated in the 1950s
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Gibson has unearthed and shared an archive video showcasing its 1950s guitar-building process.
The footage, uploaded to Gibson TV', is believed to be the only known recording from its Kalamazoo factory during this time. It shows that the factory was equipped with “the latest woodworking machines” and offers insight into how its processes have evolved over the intervening decades.
It's a fascinating time capsule of the 'Golden Era' of guitar building. We see a “shaper” machine being operated by a man in overalls, before a piece of “properly aged and dried” wood is locked in place with vice-like clamps, ready for a whirling blade to hollow it out, and a roller to give it its shape.Article continues below
As a voice-over states, the “production of fine instruments is still largely a matter of hand craftsmanship”. A sentiment that still rings true for high-end custom guitars, but still a contrast to some of today’s more machine-propelled production techniques.
“Someday, perhaps, a machine will be able to make sure the pieces [in this case, a top for what appears to be an ES-335] 12/64ths of an inch at the center, and only 10/64ths at the edge,” the voice-over theorizes. “Someday, but probably not soon.”
“It’s a powerful reminder of the craftsmanship and passion that continues in Nashville today,” Gibsons says of the newly discovered footage. “[It is] using the same techniques and even some of the same machines.”
In a bid to harness that vintage guitar charm, Gibson has put huge effort into mastering its Murphy Lab aging techniques, bringing true-to-life replicas of iconic guitars – from Jeff Beck's Yardburst to Mick Ronson's David Bowie-era Les Paul – to its catalog.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Looking forward, Gibson has teased Guitar World with its 2026 plans, and there'll be plenty of signature guitars coming...
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.