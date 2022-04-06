Death By Audio raffle one-off F**k War fuzz pedal and more in aid of Ukrainian refugees

By published

The pedal brand has joined others in the guitar community to support refugee relief efforts

Death By Audio Ukraine pedals
(Image credit: Death By Audio)

Death By Audio has announced a raft of rare prizes as part of a raffle to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. 

Most notable among the gear up for grabs is a unique hand-and-spray painted ‘Fuck War’ edition of its Fuzz War pedal. 

Elsewhere, there’s a custom blue and yellow (the colors of Ukraine) knob Rooms stereo reverb, an autographed Fuzz War (number #10,000 in a one-off gold powdercoat) and a Troy Van Leeuwen signature Fender Jazzmaster, which has reportedly been donated by the guitarist himself.

To stand a chance of winning, you just have to head to the Death By Audio x DBA Arcade Fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugee Relief page (opens in new tab) and buy a raffle entry (or as many as you like) for the prize(s) of your choice. You can also make a general donation.

In a statement, the firm said: “Death By Audio and DBA Arcade stand with the people of Ukraine. In recent weeks, over four million Ukrainian civilians have fled their homes to escape the unjust Russian invasion of their sovereign state. 

“The Ukrainian people urgently need help to withstand the humanitarian crisis unfolding within their nation. We've partnered with our friends at the DBA Arcade, a 501(c)-3 Non Profit collective of indie game developers, to raffle off some very special gear to support Ukrainian refugees and animals displaced by the Russian invasion.”

The donations will go to the International Rescue Committee and Humane Society International. 

Death By Audio isn’t the only firm in the pedal community to feel moved to action by the horrific violence and displacement facing the Ukrainian people at the hands of the Russian army. A team of DIY builders recently launched a series of Pedals For Ukraine auctions, while Caroline’s FCK PTN pedal (again, in blue and yellow) raised $9,500. 

Head to the Death By Audio x DBA Arcade fundraiser page (opens in new tab) to take part in the raffle. It closes at 5pm ET on April 12.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.