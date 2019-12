Relapse Records has just posted the remastered video for Death's classic song, "Lack Of Comprehension." The track comes from Death's newly-remastered 1991 album, Human.

You can watch the video below.

The recent reissue of Human is also now streaming online now at this location.

For the reissue, Human was remixed by longtime Death producer Jim Morris and mastered by Alan Douches (Mastodon, Converge, The Misfits.)