Deception of a Ghost Announce Headlining U.S. Tour, Debut Video for "These Voices"

Deception Of A Ghost have announced their new headlining US tour with The Bunny The Bear (Victory), This Day Will Tell and In Other Words.

"We've been home for only a week and are stoked to be right back out on the road with The Bunny The Bear, This Day Will Tell and In Other Words," said guitarist and vocalist Buddy Dameron. "This will for sure be a powerful lineup, with some push from the marketing wizards at Bullet Tooth, Victory Records and Tragic Hero Records."

The band also have debuted their new music video for "These Voices" off their debut full-length album, Speak Up, You're Not Alone. Behind the camera is director Scott Hansen, responsible for recent videos for A Day To Remember, Alesana, Memphis May Fire, I See Stars and many more. The video was filmed this week in Washington, D.C., and showcases the band in their most comfortable habitat, performing.

"Words can't really put into perspective the detail and intensity that went into shooting the video for 'These Voices,' Dameron said. "Working with Scott Hansen was an unreal experience, from shots taken hanging upside down in an old elevator shaft to rocking the song on the set ad nauseum, it was intense and you guys are gonna love how this turns out!"

Deception Of A Ghost just released their single, "Firework," on April 12, a metal version of Katy Perry's song of the same name. Fans can stream the song at YouTube and buy the track at iTunes, Amazon and everywhere else they buy and play music.

Deception Of A Ghost has recently been on the road with This Or The Apocalypse (Good Fight), Affiance (Bullet Tooth), Texas In July (Equal Vision), In Fear And Faith (Rise), Iwrestledabearonce (Century Media) and many more.