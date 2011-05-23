Deep Purple Announce Return to North America

Hot on the heels of a string of international tour dates, Deep Purple is coming stateside in June, and they’re not alone. They'll be playing 16 shows throughout the United States and Canada, all but one of which will feature a symphony orchestra.

Since their seminal 1969 album, Concerto for Group and Orchestra, the members of Deep Purple (vocalist Ian Gillian, bassist Roger Glover, drummer Ian Paice, guitarist Steve Morse and keyboardist Don Airey) have trailblazed the fusion of symphony and rock.

Though the “DEEP PURPLE: The Songs That Built Rock” tour isn’t a recreation of Concerto, fans will get to hear classic songs such as “Space Truckin’,” “Highway Star,” “Hush” and “Smoke on the Water,” all with a live orchestra.

Deep Purple is finishing up a worldwide tour that’s taken the band through Europe, the Middle East and Russia, where the members met and dined with Pres. Dmitry Medvedev.

“The Songs That Built Rock” tour will begin June 3 in Ontario, with additional European dates to follow the North American performances. Plans for a new Deep Purple studio album in 2012 have been confirmed.

For more information, visit deeppurple.com.

Deep Purple tour dates:

6/3Orillia, ONCasino Rama

6/4Quebec City, QCAgora

6/6Montreal, QCBell Centre

6/7Boston, MACiti Performing Arts Center Wang Theatre

6/8Hartford, CTMortensen Hall at the Bushnell

6/10Holmdel, NJPNC Bank Arts Center

6/11Atlantic City, NJTropicana

6/12Bethel Woods, NYBethel Performing Arts Center

6/14New York, NYBeacon Theater

6/15New York, NYBeacon Theater

6/17Detroit, MIFox Theater

6/18Highland Park, ILRavinia

6/19Minneapolis, MNOrpheum

6/23Las Vegas, NVThe Pearl at the Palms Casino

6/24Los Angeles, CAGreek Theater

**6/25Mountain View, CAShoreline Amphitheater

**Indicates a non-orchestral date.