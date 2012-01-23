Deep Purple Planning New Album for 2013

Legendary hard rock band Deep Purple have officially announced plans to write and record a new album for a 2013 release. The band will be writing and touring throughout 2012, with a world tour following, likely coinciding with the album's release.

According to a post on their official website, the band "are very excited by the prospect of making a new and significant album. To that end they have decided to extend their writing and recording period through the Summer of 2012."

Vocalist Ian Gillan added: "We know we will disappoint some of our fans this summer however we look forward very much to our Autumn/ Winter Tour and continuing our Worldwide tour with our new album in 2013."

Deep Purple's last official studio album was 2005's Rapture of the Deep.