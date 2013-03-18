Deep Purple Stream New Song, ‘Hell to Pay,’ Release ‘Now What?!’ Artwork

Deep Purple are streaming another new song off their upcoming album, Now What?!, which will be released April 30 in North America by earMUSIC. You can hear the track, "Hell to Pay," below.

They've also released the album's complete track listing and cover artwork, which is shown at left.

"Hell to Pay" and another new song, "All The Time In The World," (which you can hear here) will be released as a single later this month. Of the two new tracks, "Hell to Pay" is closer to Deep Purple's classic sound (or at least their Perfect Strangers-era sound). It also features a killer (and very Deep Purple-sounding) guitar solo by Steve Morse, which kicks off at the 1:41 mark.

The album, which was recorded in Nashville, was produced by Bob Ezrin, who worked on Kiss' Destroyer, Pink Floyd's The Wall and other classic albums. Here's the complete track listing:

01. A Simple Song

02. Weirdistan

03. Out Of Hand

04. Hell To Pay

05. Body Line

06. Above And Beyond

07. Blood From A Stone

08. Uncommon Man

09. Après Vous

10. All The Time In The World

11. Vincent Price

Now What?! is the follow-up to 2005's Rapture of the Deep. The band's current lineup is Ian Paice (drums), Roger Glover (bass), Ian Gillan (vocals), Steve Morse (guitar) and Don Airey (keyboards).

